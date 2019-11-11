As the Creighton women’s basketball team prepares to launch its 2019-20 campaign, it will be following a different shot clock rule that was announced on June 5.
Effective this year, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the new rule that will reset the shot clock to only 20 seconds after offensive rebounds and personal fouls, rather than the p 30 seconds.
Officially, the NCAA describes the new rule as follows:
“When the defensive team commits a personal foul or intentionally kicks/fists the ball in the frontcourt of the offensive team and play will resume in the frontcourt, the shot clock: 1) will not reset when it is at 20 seconds or above or 2) will reset to 20 seconds when it is at 19 seconds or less. Additionally, when the offense is first to se- cure a rebound off the rim or flange in their frontcourt, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds.”
The rationale behind the change, accord- ing to the NCAA, is “to increase the number of team possessions and improve the flow of the game.”
Creighton coach Jim Flanery supports the rule change.
“I like it. Yeah, it’s fine,” said Flanery. “It forces you to play and it forces action late in games and even in the body of games.”
Flanery said that 20 seconds was enough, and he did not have to alter his coaching approach in any way. Going forward, he thought it may change the game a little, but nothing drastic.
“I do think it’s going to come into play like at the end of game situations,” said Flanery. “You’re not going to be able to get an O-board and just throw it out. Strategically you might not foul as much.”
Flanery mentioned the changing of foul rules and when the NCAA shifted to four quarters, rather than two halves, as examples of what it will be like for them to adjust.
“I think it’s like any rule change,” Flanery said. “It will take a while to maybe fully embrace the things that are most important. You have to play a few games before you develop what your philosophy is going to be on it and we haven’t really had that opportunity yet.”
Junior guard Tatum Rembao said she thought Creighton had an advantage because the Bluejays have already played since the new rule has been in effect, including two exhibition games played against Iowa and Concordia.
“It took a little bit of getting used to, but I would say there’s just more flow with it,” said Rembao. “I feel that we’re able to stay in the flow of the first shot clock instead of just resetting altogether.”
Flanery said he did not envision any more rule changes anytime soon that would dictate the pace of play.
“Our games have probably shortened six to eight minutes on average it seems like in the last few years,” said Flanery. “I don’t think you want to shorten it too much. People pay and drive to come watch you play. To have it become less than an hour and 45 or 50 minutes would kind of cheat people.”
This is not the first time the NCAA has made a change pertaining to the shot clock. Before the 2016 season, the shot clock in men’s basketball was changed from 35 to 30 seconds. Previously, it was changed from 45 to 35 seconds for the 1993-94 season.
