Men’s soccer defeated DePaul 1-0 Wednesday night, moving to 3-3 in Big East play and 7-5-1 overall on the season.
The win halted a three-game losing streak, all against Big East opponents, while simultaneously marking the Bluejays’ third Big East shutout win of the year.
An 81st minute goal from senior midfielder Luke Haakenson sealed the win for the Bluejays and gave Haakenson his first goal against a Big East opponent this season and fifth of the year, which leads the team.
Junior midfielder Kuba Polat earned the assist on the play off a cross into the center of the box. It was Polat’s second assist on the season.
Creighton finished the game with a 15-10 edge in shots and 4-2 edge in corners.
Haakenson’s goal was the first scored by Creighton since Sept. 28 in a 1-0 win against Villanova. Haakenson overall has been an offensive asset to the Bluejays, also leading in shots on goal and points.
Haakenson said the team was relieved to have snapped the scoring drought and losing skid.
“It’s a lot of weight lifted off our shoulders,” he said. “Just to feel the ball hit the back of the net, hear our fans celebrate like that, it gives you goosebumps.”
Coach Johnny Torres credited the win in part to a combination of improved passing, tempo and mentality on the part of the team.
“I’m proud of the guys for coming out and executing the game plan,” Torres said.
Sophomore goalkeeper Paul Kruse earned his first shutout of the year in six games played.
Kruse was picked as Big East Preseason Goalie of the Year after a freshman campaign totalling seven shutouts.
With only three matches remaining in the regular season, Creighton is locked in a three-way tie with Providence and Marquette for third in the Big East.
The Bluejays travel to Providence on Saturday to take on the Friars.
The top six teams in the league qualify for the Big East tournament, with the top two teams earning first-round byes.
