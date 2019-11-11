Creighton men’s golf finished off its fall season at the Musketeer Classic in Cincinnati on Tuesday, placing seventh out of 13 teams with a score of 883 over three rounds.
Junior Nate Vontz led the way for the Jays, shooting 74-67-74 for a total of 215, finish- ing tied for eighth place.
The success Vontz found in the second round was largely the case for the whole team, as the Bluejays posted their lowest single-round score they’ve had in more than a decade.
Creighton’s score of 284 in the second round was the lowest total seen since the team posted a 282 at the Butler Invitational back in 2008.
Vontz’ 67 was the lowest score on the team, and tied his lowest single-round score in any college competition.
A disappointing final round score of 304 on Tuesday, the third highest of all teams in the field, offset the strong second round for the Jays and dropped them from fourth to seventh on the final day of the competition.
Senior Andrew McCormick finish tied for 16th after shooting a 217, which included a score of 70 in the first round on the par 71 course.
Wisconsin won the tournament with a score of 861, just edging out Northern Illinois by four shots while Morehead State and Ball State rounded out the top three with scores of 873.
Cooper Collins of Morehead State won the individual competition, shooting a 209.
Vontz finished off the fall season with a scoring average of 72.7, the best on the team.
The Jays will resume their season in the spring.
