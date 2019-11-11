Women’s soccer lost a close senior day matchup to Providence 2-1 last Saturday.
Before kickoff, the Jays team honored the nine seniors on the squad. These seniors combined for one Big East First Team honors and 33 total goals in their time at Creighton.
The loss sent the team’s record to 7-6-2 for the season and 1-3-2 in Big East con- ference play. Providence moved to a record of 8-5-2 with a conference record of 3-2-1.
Creighton struck first with a goal com- ing in the 41st minute of the match. Soph- omore midfielder Ansley Atkinson sent a long ball into the box as Heinrich hurried past the final line of defense to give herself a shot on Providence goalkeeper Shelby Hogan.
The score gave the Jays a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.
This goal marked Heinrich’s 10th goal of the season. The freshman leads the team in scoring.
Going into the half, the Jays had a four shot advantage, firing off nine compared to Providence’s five, while both goalkeepers notched two saves in half one.
Heading into the second half, Providence turned on the offensive fire that it had been lacking in the first half, managing to score in minute 50 with a shot from Hannah McNulty to equalize the game 1-1.
Providence kept early pressure on the Jays. A well-timed pass behind the Creighton backline gave McNulty a one-on-one opportunity with Creighton keeper Keelan Terrell. McNulty’s resultant goal gave Providence a 2-1 lead.
Creighton fought back, firing off 16 shots in the second half. This gave them a 25-9 advantage in total shots, forcing Providence’s Hogan to make 12 saves to Terrell’s three.
The Bluejays play their next game on the road against 1-11-1 Seton Hall on Oct. 24.
