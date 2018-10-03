Dr. John Daniel Egan, a professor emeritus in the School of Medicine, died Thursday after a short illness.
Egan had a 64-year career at Creighton, arriving in 1954 after serving in World War II, the Korean War and earning his medical degree. According to a message sent out by the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, SJ, Egan was “a beloved faculty member, innovator, and healer.”
Egan worked in the Department of Internal Medicine and eventually became chief of nephrology at Creighton’s St. Joseph Hospital, later the Creighton University Medical Center. He took emeritus status in 2016.
He was 96 years old and is survived by his wife, Marjorie, four sons, two daughters and nine grandchildren.
There was a service Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Omaha, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m.
