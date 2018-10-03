Jessica Hoien is an early riser.
As the cafe’s manager, she is typically the first one through the doors in the morning, taking on the responsibility of preparing the coffee spot for business.
But before she primes the shop for customers, she heads past the coffee bar to a door leading to a cozy, brightly-lit side room where she can hear the incessant cries of hungry little mouths eagerly waiting to be fed. It’s breakfast time for the five kittens currently residing in Omaha’s first cat cafe, Felius.
The nonprofit, created by founder and president Bre Phelan, seeks to revolutionize the cat adoption process and lower euthanasia rates in Omaha through education and community enrichment.
“I really want this place to become somewhere that people who love cats can go. Whether they are looking to adopt or just want to hang out and get their snuggle on, they can feel like they’re apart of it and that they’re supporting something that, at the root, is grounded in a good cause,” Phelan said.
Anyone is welcome to come and cuddle with the cats for a fee of $7.50 for a 30-minute session, or simply enjoy a cup of coffee curated by Muglife while watching the felines play through the viewing area. Felius is partnered with Omaha Wags to Riches, a foster-based animal rescue that provides the cafe with fully-vetted adoptable cats.
It’s not about the money for Phelan; she sees Felius as a passion project. “All of our proceeds go back into foundations, keeping the building up and running, paying our staff but also back into the cats with the Trap, Neuter and Return program and also educating the community on proper and responsible pet ownership,” she said.
According to Phelan, right now more than 60,000 feral cats are roaming the streets of Omaha, significantly impacting economic and environmental scales. Often, when people find these cats and try to take them to shelters, they don’t realize that feral cats are considered unadoptable, and in many cases end up being euthanized because they cannot be adopted out. Felius’ goal is to get less intake into shelters, get adoptable cats into good homes and end the problem overall. Felius is working with the Humane Society to employ a Trap, Neuter and Return Program to help solve the issue.
Phelan has always had a passion for animals. Ever since she was a little kid growing up on her family’s farm in Gretna, Nebraska, she has always been surrounded by them. From that early age, she felt drawn to the cats that she grew up with. “They are very special to me,” Phelan said.
When her coworkers at her former workplace told her that she should be working with animals, she took the opportunity to give back to the animals that meant so much to her growing up.
Phelan fell in love with the concept of a cat cafe from hearing about them and getting the chance to visit a couple on the East and West Coasts. After doing a substantial amount of research, Phelan decided to open one up in Omaha.
Phelan knew she wanted to make an impact on the community, so she made Felius into a nonprofit. “Having a nonprofit really puts an emphasis on it being a community rather than a business,” Phelan said.
It has been a couple of weeks since the grand opening on Sept. 18, and already, Felius has seen a steady stream of cat lovers looking to enjoy some good coffee and play with the rambunctious kittens.
Celene Oglesby is one such customer who heard about Felius through a friend. It’s really nice in here. It’s clean, it’s cute, the coffee’s good. I’d like to see more advertising though because I don’t know how many people actually know that it exists,” Oglesby said.
Felius is still young, but there are many people like cafe manager Hoien who are dedicated to seeing their mission succeed. “I love the concept, I love the Idea, I love the mission... I love coming in in the morning, and having them [the cats] excited to see people is really awesome,” Hoien said.
Every morning Hoien is up early making her way to the side room where her little kittens are waiting eagerly to be fed; it’s breakfast time.
