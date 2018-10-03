To anyone else, a rusted teapot would be junk. To Sara Alexander and the rest of the Junkstock team, it has the potential to be art. Junkstock is a vintage festival created by Alexander in the name of junking. Junking is the practice of collecting items that no longer have use to other people and creating something new out of it.
Alexander came up with the idea of Junkstock as a woman who enjoyed repurposing vintage pieces of furniture, and had a desire to make the beloved city of Omaha more fun and funky.
The ambiance of Junkstock is all about the people who love the groovy and old-fashioned aesthetic. The entire festival features local artists from around Omaha who have put forth creative pieces that factor into Junkstock’s theme.
The last Junkstock was Sept. 28-30, and it celebrated a harvest theme.
“Around this time, the vendors like to put forth autumnal-themed decorations and create autumnal junk,” a representative of the Junkstock team said.
The pieces that were sold during the weekend sent a message that Nebraska has finally moved into the festive season of fall. The fun didn’t stop with the art, as Junkstock worked hard to create plenty of fun fall activities for festival-goers.
Junkstock lived up to the name of a festival. “We have a bunch of food vendors that came out to sell to all the families that participated in Junkstock as well. But we also have face painting, pony rides and bounce houses for the kids,” a Junkstock representative said. Junkstock also included hot air balloon rides for customers on Friday evening, love bands that featured groovy songs and thirty-five food vendors that sold a variety of delectable treats.
The festival had over 200 artists that sold sculptures and pieces that had been transformed from everyday items to beautiful masterpieces. The event had several people visit Waterloo, Nebraska to celebrate their love of junking and all things vintage. Overall, the festival not only confirmed Deee-Lite’s message that “Groove Is In The Heart,” but it also added a new meaning: groove is in the art.
