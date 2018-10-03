Departing from the most common movies out in theaters, “A Simple Favor” reignites the excitement of mysterious movies that have a crime to be solved. Unlike mainstream mystery shows and movies, this film delves deeper into the lives of those affected and leaves room for audience members to decide who they believe is telling the truth.
Directed by Paul Feig, “A Simple Favor” is a complex story about renowned publicist Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) who suddenly goes missing. As a result of this disappearance, her best friend, Stephanie Ward (Anna Kendrick), makes it her personal mission to find her. However, the deeper she dives into Nelson’s life, the more secrets she finds.
In the beginning of the film, Ward acts as the complete opposite of Nelson, who is either working or drinking around the clock. It becomes clear that the two are an odd pairing.
At the news of Nelson’s disappearance, Ward turns to her low-profile vlog to express her feelings and ask for help in finding her friend. Soon, Ward’s vlog turns into an overnight sensation and people tune in to stay updated on Nelson’s disappearance.
Officially classified as a drama/thriller, “A Simple Favor” does not disappoint. It has a perfect balance between suspense and plot development that captures the attention of everyone in the theater.
Intriguing from the moment Nelson and Ward interact, “A Simple Favor” is a must-see for anyone who loves a good whodunnit story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.