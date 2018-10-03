Hailey Belnap, a first-year occupational therapy student in Creighton’s Alaska Pathway program, was killed in a car accident near Palmer, Alaska on Sept. 27.
An Alaska State Trooper dispatch said Belknap was driving southbound on a highway when her car “left the road, hit an embankment and came to rest on a gravel pit.”
Originally from Idaho, Belnap was in Alaska as a part of Creighton’s pathway program at the University of Alaska at Anchorage. According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend, Belnap was a foster parent, involved in her church and “did not let her age, gender, or physical limitations stop her from what she wanted to accomplish.”
There will be a memorial service and celebration of life on Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. in Wasilla, Alaska before Belnap is moved back to Idaho.
