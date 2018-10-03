The Global Engagement Office host the Study Abroad Fair on Thursday. Held in the Skutt Student Center, the fair showcased the expansive collection of programs offered for Creighton students seeking to experience life abroad.
One of the over 250 students who attended the fair, Brian Gill a Heider College of Business sophomore, was amazed at all the opportunities.
“I learned so much and was almost overwhelmed by all of the opportunities,” said Gill. “I was really intrigued by the Economics in Austria trip with Dr. Wingender and I hope to learn more about it in the future.”
Representatives from partner programs were excited to meet Creighton students. Erasmo Mendez, a representative for the Fordham in London Program, was excited to be in Nebraska for the first time. Fordham offers four programs in London including theater, humanities, business and internships.
Mendez said, “I think the Study Abroad Fair is a nice way to interact with students and hear about their interests, as well as show them our program.”
Sarah Nelson, another first time visitor to Nebraska, was representing the University of Sydney in Australia.
“I often see students return to America from Australia and refer to McDonald’s as ‘Macca’s,’ the name for the restaurant in Australia. That is one of my favorite things to see, because it shows that students have pieces of Australian culture with them when they leave,” said Nelson.
Nelson thinks the study abroad program at the University of Sydney is great because, “it is not too far of a leap from home. We even have the same television shows as America, which makes some students feel more at home.”
“Studying abroad gives students a chance to develop their view of the world as well as time to become more independent and grow as individuals,” Nelson said.
The Creighton-In Partnership Programs includes destinations such as Australia, China, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Japan and Sweden, as well as more than 150 other locations.
With 33 booths, the fair showcases both semester and year long programs, along with summer programs, internships, research and service-learning abroad opportunities.
In addition to representatives from a sample of study abroad programs, there was also a passport photo booth at the fair so students could document their experience.
For students hoping to learn more about study abroad programs, “Getting Started Sessions” will be hosted on Fridays at 12:30 p.m. in the Global Engagement Office located in Creighton Hall, room 324.
