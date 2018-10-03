On Thursday, award-winning musical artist, actor, political activist and former child soldier, Emmanuel Jal came to visit Creighton as part of Africa Rising Week. His presentation was accompanied by traditional African food and a performance by students form the Youth for Greater Good program.
Jal, who came from an environment plagued by the effects of greed and violence, has spread his message around the world to fuel the spirit of courage and change. A product of the Sudanese Civil War, Jal spoke of the experience that shaped his life; from experiencing extreme starvation to the being so tired he was unable to cock his rifle.
Jal preached courage as the foundation of change, and detailed his five pillars of courage: belief, understanding, knowledge, failure and wisdom. When asked what he would like to see Creighton students change, he replied,“Change yourself to the better the world,” and “Train yourself to ask questions.”
“Who owns your mind? Fear? Fear is what helps us to see the obstacles, but courage helps us to see the opportunities,” said Jal.
Michael Galeski, a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, worked with the Intercultural Student Engagement Center to help bring Jal to Omaha. Galeski has been working to establish Pencils of Promise, a nationwide non-profit that brings educational opportunities to students in Laos, Ghana, Nicaragua and Guatemala, at Creighton. They will be heading Laos in the upcoming future and hope to be a proper club at Creighton by next year.
Jal’s presence on campus bridges the tragic story of a child soldier and an advocate for the civil rights for all to the student body of Creighton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.