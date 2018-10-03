In conjunction with National Hazing Prevention Week, Fraternity and Sorority Life Standards Board brought Michael Ayalon to Campus on Sept. 26.
Ayalon opened up about his experience as a member of Sigma Pi fraternity at the University of Buffalo. He was branded during his initiation ceremony, but this experience didn’t dissuade Ayalon from speaking up. Instead, Ayalon decided to put an end to hazing in the organization, and he has had a long career within the fraternity spanning beyond his college years.
The audience in the Hixson-Lied Auditorium was completely packed as Ayalon began his talk with a question regarding whether or not he would allow his young children to join greek life, given the national problems of alcohol and drug abuse and sexual assault within the organizations.
Sharing statistics that demonstrated the upward trend of deaths related to hazing in the U.S., Ayalon challenged the audience to “own this issue,” placing to onus on the audience members to stop hazing in the greek community.
Citing examples from Central Florida University, Penn State University and Washington State University, where fraternities and sororities were shuttered and members prosecuted after hazing allegations, Ayalon hit home the point that hazing can happen anywhere – even at Creighton.
“We are only as strong as the weakest link on this campus, so if one sorority or fraternity is hazing new members, then we are all at risk,” said Ayalon.
“I think hazing happens on campus, but it’s maybe more pressure to be a certain way, a certain type of person. The immediate stuff, like ‘take a shot’, is more rare,” said College of Arts and Sciences senior Robert Sandoval regarding hazing at Creighton.
Creighton has not escaped unscathed from the hazing epidemic, with the suspension of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity from campus until 2025. Vice Provost for Student Life Tanya Winegard said in a statement that “Reports of underage drinking, distribution of drugs, and hazing” were responsible for the immediate suspension of the organization’s campus activities on Feb. 13. The news of an eight-year suspension for the fraternity followed just a week after Winegard released the statement.
Peppering his speech with engaging videos and personal stories, Ayalon kept the audience captivated and challenged students to think as a chapter and community rather than as a pledge class.
Tess Rubish, a sophomore in the Heider College of Business, said, “Events such as Dance Marathon that bring us all together to work for a common goal provide unity and community building.”
The new member class of every greek organization on campus was required to attend the event, and there were 486 attendees in total, according to College of Arts and Sciences senior Bailey Hassman, co-chair of the Fraternity and Sorority Life Standards Board.
