Vindhya Puttagunta, a senior in the college of nursing and executive member of Theta Phi Alpha who passed away in June, was named the top fundraiser with $2600.25, surpassing the next top fundraiser by over $1,700.
Creighton’s fourth annual Dance Marathon, an all-Greek philanthropy and is cosponsored by the Inter-Fraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, raised $83,578.18 total for the Children’s Miracle Network on Saturday.
While the event is “for the kids” and designed to raise awareness of children’s cancer and raise money to donate to research, Greek chapters spend 10 months donating and fundraising, in part, as competition.
Members of Theta Phi Alpha rallied together in the last few hours during a fundraising feud with Kappa Kappa Gamma, the sorority that raised the second highest amount.
“I think it speaks to something we value as a chapter, and that’s the idea that when we come together we can accomplish more than any individual effort; we’re more than the sum of our parts,” said Maura Murray, president of Theta Phi Alpha.
It was around 8 p.m. that donations under Puttagunta’s name began to come in. Of the over $2,000 donated to her, $600.25 were donated and fundraised by members of Theta Phi in the last minute push before the final count at 9 p.m.
“I think seeing Vindy’s name as top fundraiser was incredibly emotional for all of us. It was both a reminder of the loss, knowing she should have been in the room with us, but also a testament to just how impactful she was on all of us and the community as a whole,” said Murray.
“That’s kind of what Vindy did on the daily, she rallied people together, she made crazy things happen, and she never stopped trying her best to make the world better for other people. I think we all felt her with us that night.”
Meredith Lloyd, a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, also spoke to how impactful it was to see Puttagunta’s name as top fundraiser.
“I didn’t cry for the $83K but I cried when I saw the name of the top fundraiser because it made everything real for me,” said Lloyd.
“And it also brought me back to the reality of Dance Marathon— the reality that we’re doing this to help the kids in the hospital and to save lives so these families don’t lose their loved ones, too. Seeing the amount of money under Vindy’s name especially reminded me of the impact she had on the world.”
