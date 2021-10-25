Back in 2019, Taylor Swift found out that her previous management, Big Machine, sold her records to Ithaca Holdings, owned by music manager Scooter Braun, without her consent. She then announced that she would be re-recording her old albums so that she could own her old work.
“Artists should own their own work for so many reasons,” Swift wrote in a March 2021 Instagram post. “But the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”
To my excitement, on April 8, she released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)" that included 26 songs and six never before released tracks from the vault. My personal favorites are “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “We Were Happy” and I spent many late night drives in my car screaming along with them. Hearing my childhood favorite songs re-recorded such as “You Belong with Me” and “Love Story” was also a highlight of the album.
After months of leaving fans guessing on what was next to be rerecorded on June 18, Swift took to Twitter to announce her re-recording of “Red.” She said, “The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of ‘Red,’ which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”
Due to the announcement of her next re-recording to be “Red,” many fans, including me, were pleasantly surprised when on Friday, Sep. 17, she released her re-recording of “Wildest Dreams,” which is from another album of hers, “1989.”
I remember checking my phone after I woke up at 11 a.m. and seeing that it was out and screaming out of sheer excitement.
Swift did not just do this randomly; she is intelligent and has a reason for every decision. After seeing TikTok users use the slow zoom filter to lip sync to “Wildest Dreams,” she decided to take action.
“If you guys want to use my version of Wildest Dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!” Swift wrote in a post on her TikTok page. “Felt cute might drop the whole song later,” she said. Spoiler alert, she did.
As a life-long Swiftie, hearing the re-recording of “Wildest Dreams” was truly the highlight of my week. With the academic load of school getting more rigorous and feeling burnt out it was nice to listen to one of my all time favorite songs.
With “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” being out, it also gives further fuel to fan theories that she’ll be releasing the full re-record of “1989” next.
On Nov. 19, the full version of the re-recording of “Red” will be out on all major music platforms. You can stream “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” on most major music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music right now, while awaiting the latest installment in her discography.
