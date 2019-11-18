Putting things off is natural. When an assignment is not due for a while, it is so much easier for us students to put it off and enjoy free time while we have it.
However, as the semester wanes into its final weeks and long-term assignment begin to accumulate, our free hours seem to rapidly diminish. We begin planning full days of study to compensate for backloading our work, which is physically and mentally irresponsible.
Unfortunately, the work still needs to be done, and done well. For those of us who have catching up to do in our studies, however, it is essential to work breaks into our schedules.
Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to pay attention to schoolwork for hours on end. The best way to begin a study session is to work diligently until you know you are not functioning at an optimal level - then take a break. After you get through your first burst of energy, begin planning intervals of time between studying and relaxing periods.
Of course, this practice takes balance. While for some students it may be uncomfortable to allot enough time to relax between study periods, it may be more difficult for others to get back to work after beginning their break. It is up to the individual to find solutions that work for them, but in both scenarios, digital timers can help retain the appropriate amount of time for breaks.
Remember not to burn yourself out. No one can work at maximum capacity for hours on end, so be sure you clear your mind every once in a while during study session; you will retain the information and energy necessary to power through these last few weeks.
