On the scale of court rulings that make me uncomfortable when they’re talked about, there aren’t many that rank higher than Roe v. Wade.
Generally, it’s not a subject I take a strong position on either way. It’s something that I more or less recognize as important, just not to me. For various reasons, I’m not expecting to be pregnant anytime soon. With that in mind, I don’t really feel like it’s something that I really need to have an opinion on.
And you know what, I think it’s been a solid approach.
I’m not advocating for political passivity here, and I don’t want it to come off that way, but I think we really need to address something. We all care a little too much about abortion, and it’s been putting us in some awkward positions. The most difficult of those positions has been the federal judiciary over the last several decades.
After the Roe v. Wade ruling, the Republicans under Ronald Regan made a move to make opposition to the ruling a key part of their platform. Regan nominated Robert Bork for the first Supreme Court seat to open following his election. Bork was an early advocate of originalism, and opposed Roe v. Wade extensively on the grounds that he felt “the right to privacy” that the other justices said was evident in the Constitution wasn’t as evident as they said.
The Democrat Congress at the time voted Bork down over their concerns of how he would treat the ruling, along with fears that he would wish to alter earlier Court rulings concerning civil rights. Regan later nominated Anthony Kennedy, who of course was approved and served the Court until July of this year.
The Republican base has increasingly pointed towards the Supreme Court as being a top priority, and this has showed explicitly over the last few years.
When Barack Obama tried to nominate Merrick Garland, a federal judge with a fairly centrist record, the Republican Senate quickly shut down the nomination and said they would hold the seat open until after the election.
This was of course backed by an understanding that this is what their electorate felt was important. The electorate has made it clear that the Supreme Court and the overturn of Roe v. Wade is a top priority. A large justifying point behind supporting Trump, for many Republicans who were on the edge about his behavior, was specifically the Supreme Court nomination.
Of course, the election of Donald Trump resulted in the filling of that seat by Neil Gorsuch, a judge who was considerably more Scalia-like then Garland. It helped to set up the debate and shoe in the status quo for Supreme Court nominations that has now become the norm in the last few years.
Gorsuch was very narrowly appointed to the seat, with the vote coming close enough for Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnel to remove the filibuster rule to prevent Democrats from blocking his approval. This was for a seat being filled by a well-qualified justice who closely fit the mold of the justice they were takings, something that usually passes the senate without a lot of fanfare.
Now, we’re seeing even more pushback with the decision to appoint Brett Kavanaugh to replace the retiring Kennedy. Kavanaugh is not another Gorsuch, of course.
Kennedy, following his appointment by Regan, went on to become the long-time swing vote of the Court, deciding many of the 5-4 decisions in famous cases. There’s little known about Kavanaugh and the way that he would vote. Most of the debate leading up to recent events has focused on this problem. Kavanaugh hasn’t been a federal judge for very long, so he doesn’t have a lot of written decisions. Some of the common methods that are often used to try and estimate how a judge might vote aren’t as effective with him. Other attempts to measure him without using his record often run into difficulties over the political oddities of the area he oversaw as a federal judge, the District of Colombia.
So, the question has come up over how Brett Kavanaugh will vote, and further still how he will vote on Roe v. Wade. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Ala.), who are supportive of the Roe v. Wade decision, withheld decisions on their approval of Kavanaugh until they had discussed the issue with him.
More than anything, it’s what’s continuing to drive the current situation. Kavanaugh may not be a danger to abortion rights. He may, like the conservative Chief Justice John Roberts view it as settled law, and not something that needs to be overturned. Or he may be far more conservative and align himself with Justice Samuel Alito, or even possibly just become the new replacement of Justice Kennedy, sitting in the middle. But, no matter where he sits, Kavanaugh more than likely marks a shift towards a Court stricter on Roe v. Wade.
The Senate realizes this, and it realizes the importance of this to their voters. They’ve realized it as they have sent through thousands of federal judges, and when they approved Gorsuch. But it’s more keen now because this is their chance to change the judiciary at least far enough to reconsider Roe v. Wade, and it may be their last chance in a while.
Without the presence of Roe v. Wade, it seems unlikely that Kavanaugh would currently still be tending his nomination. In the era of the #MeToo movement, quite a few men have been brought down for similar or less. Many senators would turn him down because support would look toxic, even if privately they felt he was innocent.
Yet, the Republicans have perilously hung on, even as support for Kavanaugh has turned toxic. Polls by Morning Consult and Quinnipac University have showed that most voters disapprove of Kavanaugh’s appointment, and those numbers are growing. However, those same polls showed that support of Kavanaugh’s appointment had grown with voters who identified as Republican.
If Kavanaugh isn’t approved, and Democrats are able to take the senate this fall, no nomination Trump brings will pass the Senate. If Kavanaugh fails, there might not be enough time for Republicans to push through another nomination. Right now, if Republicans want to have a chance to see Roe v. Wade reconsidered, if they want to meet the greatest wish of many of their voters, their only choice is to push through a severely flawed justice in Brett Kavanaugh.
And I just feel it’s a little weird that we care so much about this singular issue that we’re willing to abandon the rest of our expectations of how a justice should perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.