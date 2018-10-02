On Sept. 23, Governor Bill Walker of Alaska declared an emergency of the loss of Alaska’s Native languages. The 20 Native American languages Alaska recognizes face challenges to stay relevant and culturally significant. As the Lt. Governor Byron Mallott said, “Alaska Native languages are a resource we must work to protect,” emphasizing the newfound mission of preservation. The Department of Education and Early Development, along with the Alaska Native Language Preservation Advisory Council and other schools and agencies, will work to re-implement the languages through use on public signage as well as street names. The Administrative Order 300 issued by Walker also calls for meetings between government agencies and tribes to begin rebuilding the foundation of Native American culture in Alaska.
The term “emergency” might appear extreme when discussing an issue of linguistics. However, the situation evokes pertinent questions concerning the value not just of the resources language provides, but of language itself.
While the Native languages may lack typical practicality, the point of their preservation spans beyond utility. Language does not just allow conversation – it serves as a means for the conception of ideas, emotions and humanity. Language stands as our most versatile instrument. With a formulaic assemblage of letters, one can imagine the rush of uncertainty stepping into a land unknown as a refugee, the fusion of ardors that accompanies falling in love, the elegance of a mountain whose crust one may never ascend, yet feels more real than any photograph.
Language allows us to display – sometimes with grace, sometimes clumsiness – the complexities of people, life and the world. It is a herculean task for all languages to accomplish, much less one. Each language harbors notions so narrow that another cannot precisely translate. Classical Latin has a word, “pudor,” that conveys the multi-faceted meanings of the English terms of shame, honor, worth, innocence and dignity – all within two syllables. The intricacies of the definition of “pudor” represent the individuality that each language cradles so closely with result that others cannot extract the same effect.
Of course, the cultural and historical value of language remains undeniable. The connection of both unspoken and spoken languages to one’s heritage allow for traces of the past to guide the present. But there is also the importance of preserving language for exactly what it is – a means of communication through unprecedented melodies and cacophonies of vocal vibration, each as unique as a grain of sand on a beach. Each language offers indescribable themes that are entirely its own, not fully perceptible through other tongues. While I am not a speaker of the Alaskan Native languages, I affirm that they must serve a purpose in humanity’s eternal strife to articulate experience. The infinite bounds of this task require that no language go unnoticed. The risk of losing even one indeed merits an emergency.
