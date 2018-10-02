On Monday, Netflix announced that the creators of the dystopian sci-fi anthology “Black Mirror” were working to create a “choose your own adventure” style episode.
For those who haven’t had time to watch the series, it was originally created in 2011 by British media personality Charlie Brooker. The series is made up of various independent stories that typically focus on near-future technological changes and the way they could affect social interaction. Typically, this is done with a critical eye to change.
The episode would seemingly embrace Netflix’s position as a web-based entertainment platform and allow to have a hand in shaping the plot of the episode.
This is a time for caution. All I’m saying is, if a team of writers that have spent the last seven years warning about the dangers of technological change on the social fabric suddenly embrace that change, something is happening.
“Black Mirror” has been going since 2011. The biggest technological scandal at that point was still Windows Vista. The majority of Creighton’s undergrad students wouldn’t have been allowed to set up a Facebook account at that time.
We’ve had some pretty big things happen since then. Things that could push a man to the edge. Things that could push someone to feel like their life work has been ineffective. They wrote an episode about how media companies are turning people into products through advertising. They’wrote episodes about the push of governments into the personal lives of people and how social media can be dangerous in limiting who we interact with. These were all warnings — warnings that the general public ignored.
If I were Charlie Brooker, and I wrote a whole bunch of TV episodes that were all about how social media and technology has the potential to tear our social fabric — only to see those things happen — I could see myself going off the edge.
Charlie Brooker is embracing his inner Bond villain. This episode isn’t just some form of marketing or an embrace of a new media format. This is Charlie Brooker, losing his mind in pursuit of some lofty goal for society, and then creating a contrived, over-dramatic plot to punish us for our short-falls.
The story just writes itself from there. Charlie Brooker, a man who scorns our inability to look away from our screens, creates a procedurally generated choose your own adventure show that has no ending. We wouldn’t get off our phones and computers seven years ago. We won’t get off our phones and computers now. Charlie Brooker is making sure we don’t get off our phones and computers ever again.
It won’t be a big deal at first. We’ll notice that there aren’t as many critic reviews of the series. The morning after the initial premiere, we’ll notice that there aren’t as many people on the commute. We won’t start to notice until the daily procrastination sets in.
Wherever there are people with computers, traffic will begin to clog and slow down. Millions of workers will clock into work but never clock out. Starbuck’s will have to open new spaces just to store the people who came in to start writing their novel. If they choose the right day at the end of the semester, the American library system might collapse as students enter to study but never leave. Entire families will gather around their smart TVs and gaming systems, blissfully unaware that this is the last show they will ever watch together. Meanwhile, Charlie Brooker will be stealing the crown jewels or angrily drinking tea in a Jaguar, or whatever it is that Bond villains do.
Don’t contribute to Charlie Brooker’s plan to replace the London Eye with a biscuit or whatever other stereotypically British crime he comes up with. Put down your screen, don’t binge watch Black Mirror this time and maybe just binge watch a little less in general.
