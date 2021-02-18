Tik Tok seems to make just about everything viral, and this time it’s pasta.
A few weeks ago, a feta cheese and tomato pasta recipe broke through to most of the Tik Tok community and it’s still going strong today.
Like most everyone else on the internet, I decided to try my hand at the Tik Tok pasta trend and I was not disappointed. I sat my roommates down for dinner, and we were all pleased with the creamy goodness of this simple pasta recipe.
To start, you add a container of cherry tomatoes to a glass baking dish. I added two containers. Then, add olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic. Your garlic can be minced or left whole. Then mix.
Next, take an entire block of feta cheese and nestle it in the middle of the cherry tomatoes. Add a little bit more olive oil, salt and pepper to the cheese. Place the Pyrex dish in a 400 degree oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the tomatoes have broken down.
While the cheese and tomatoes bake, boil water and cook the pasta of your choosing. I used cavatappi.
Many creators of the dish recommended a pasta shape that the cheese and tomato mixture could easily stick to and engulf. I can confirm that a spirally or shell-like pas- ta shape, like cavatappi, makes for a better overall experience.
Once the tomatoes and cheese are finished baking, remove them from the oven and smash all of the tomatoes.
Mix everything in the dish until the mixture is homogeneous. Next, pour your cooked pasta into the dish and mix it all up. Add fresh basil to the top and you’re ready to eat.
I also added dried basil in before cooking the cheese and tomatoes. I can’t say this added much, but I certainly felt good doing it.
I asked my roommates what they thought so I could confirm some positive opinions of the dish.
Isabelle Walz, a junior in the Heider College of Business said, “The feta pasta is definitely worth a try. I would say it was really good.
“The recipe is so easy to follow, you can’t mess it up and the ingredients are so versatile,” Walz said.
Another of my roommates, junior in the Heider College of Business, Josie Moran said “I was surprised something so trendy could actually be enjoyable, but if I were going to make it again I would probably add red chili flakes or even red onion. I wanted more spice.”
If you ask me, this pasta broke the internet for a reason. I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of eating it and so did the people around me. The simplicity of the recipe is just an added bonus to its deliciousness. I think the simplicity was my roommates’ favorite part about the process. They both commented on the ease of creation and the regular household ingredients.
This feta cheese and tomato pasta recipe began in Finland and actually caused a feta cheese shortage, according to the Washington Post.
Since the recipe has been so popular within the public for a few weeks, people have begun creating their own renditions of the dish. I’ve seen people use different types of cheese such as burrata, cream cheese or goat cheese. I’ve also seen other fruits and vegetables added such as squash, asparagus and even strawberries. Each rendition seems to be enjoyed just as much as the original.
That’s one of the many beauties of this dish, it’s so open to interpretation. Nearly any substitute works which means it can really be for anyone. Between different types of spices, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, there are endless possibilities.
The delectable flavor combined with the ease of creation in this dish make it a must-try. I’m wondering if restaurants will start to implement their own versions of this dish in the near future because it’s basically a new pasta sauce option.
Overall, I am pleased with every single thing about this Tik Tok pasta trend. There is certainly a reason it’s reaching nearly everyone’s Tik Tok screen.
