Freshman midfielder Stefan DeLeone scored a 104th minute match winner to help the No. 5 Denver Pioneers defeat the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday night at Morrison Stadium in a battle between two of the nation’s top college soccer teams.
The Bluejays dropped to 7-2-1 with the narrow loss, while the Pioneers improved to 9-0-2 on the season.
The first half saw a fairly even match between two top-10 sides who looked like they were sizing one another up. The Jays and Pioneers were level in terms of shot with five a piece.
Creighton freshman goalkeeper Paul Kruse was forced to make two saves while his counterpart at Denver was called into action just once in the first half.
Creighton completely dominated the second half, but were unable to make their dominance count on the scoreboard.
None of the Jay’s 14 second half shots managed to find their way into the back of the net.
The Bluejays control continued into the first overtime as they outshot Denver 5-0.
In the closing seconds of overtime Denver redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Will Palmquist came up with two huge saves.
He first denied a long-range effort from Senior midfielder Joel Rystrand, before stopping a close-range shot from Senior forward Sven Koenig on the ensuing rebound to prevent the Jays from winning the match.
The Bluejays were made to pay for their inability to put the ball into the back of the net when Denver Freshman midfielder Stefan DeLeone recovered a ball inside the area.
Kruse was caught out of position and was forced to rush at DeLeone to try and win the ball directly.
As Kruse reached him, he fired the ball underneath his body from 10-yards out to win the match for the visitors.
Creighton returns to action on October 6th as they travel to take on St. John’s in Big East play.
Creighton played twice earlier in the week, winning both games by a single goal.
On Tuesday, Senior forward Sven Koenig converted twice in the second half against Jacksonville to lift the Bluejays to a 2-1 victory.
Creighton’s streak of 616 minutes without giving up a goal at home came to an end in the 76th minute, as Jacksonville converted a header from a free kick.
It was the first goal the Jays had surrended in their own stadium since the home opener this season.
Northern Illinois scored in the 88th minute of the Jays final exhibition game on Aug. 18.
The Jays got back to Big East play on Saturday as Seton Hall came to visit. Koenig found the goal again as Creighton escaped with a 1-0 win.
The Bluejays outshot the Pirates 22-4 in the match and Kruse didn’t have to make a save on the way to recording his 6th shutout of the season
Creighton is now alone at the top of the standings in the Big East with a 3-0-0 record.
The Jays head to Queens, New York, to take on St. John’s at 6 p.m. on Saturday for their lone game over the next week.
