The Bluejay Invitational was cut short this weekend due to rain, limiting the originally planned three-day event to less than two full days of action.
The annual tournament held in Omaha brought competitors for both Creighton’s men’s and women’s tennis teams.
The women were scheduled to take on competitors from UNO, North Dakota, Milwaukee and Doane, while the men were matched up against opponents from North Dakota, Doane and UMKC.
Sophomore Erin Epperson and freshman Sarah Wilcox dropped their first game in flight A of doubles play, but then bounced back to pull out a tiebreaker win in the first consolation round of the bracket 7-6 (3). The tournament ended here for Epperson and Wilcox, as the rain came before the consolation final could be played.
Sophomore Julia Aguirre and freshman Meredith Benson won their first-round match against Milwaukee 6-4, but then fell to Janelle Wilson and Emily Behling of UNO in the semifinals of the winners bracket 6-1.
On the men’s side of things, junior Luke Moorhead and freshman Nick Campbell won flight B doubles. Two wins by a 6-4 score against North Dakota and UMKC in round robin play sent them to the finals, where they took care of business 6-2 against Pavle Drobnjakovic and Ben Yeacker of North Dakota.
Juniors Mac Mease and Armando Gandini made their way to the finals of the flight A bracket after winning a couple of close games. However, they came up short in the championship, falling 6-3 to North Dakota’s Davide Callegari and Johnnie Carmichael.
Both Creighton teams now prepare for their last event of the year, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Regionals. The women will play for five days over Oct. 12-16 in Iowa City, Iowa. The men will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma for their part of the regionals from Oct. 18-22.
The tournament gives all Bluejay competitors a chance to move on to the National Championships if they place well enough in singles or doubles play.
