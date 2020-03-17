The Big East regular season champions saw a quicker than expected end to the season last week in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday afternoon the NCAA released a statement announcing the cancellation of any remaining winter and spring sports for the season – this included the cancellation of the upcoming NCAA tournament, which was scheduled to start this week.
The statement was made the day after the Bluejays were set to start their run in the Big East tournament. Facing St. John’s in the first game of the day on Wednesday, the matchup was cancelled at halftime and therefore concluded Creighton’s season as they stood at 24-7 overall and 13-5 in their conference.
That conference record and a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall to wrap up the regular season is what led the Jays to hang the Big East champions banner at CHI Health Center on March 7.
The win was one of many over ranked opponents this season, including a strong run in the month of February where the Bluejays went 6-1 with four of the wins being over a top 25 team.
The day following the announcement head coach Greg McDermott tweeted “It was a season to remember.”
That season included more than just an impressive list of wins: last Wednesday McDermott was titled Big East Coach of the Year as a couple players also gathered recognition for their performances this season.
Junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander was named to First Team All-Big East as he averaged 16.9 points a game. Alexander starred especially on the defensive side throughout the year with 41 steals to add to his resume. Sophomore guard Marcus Zegarowski was named to Second Team All-Big East with an average 16.1 points per game, going .424 from three-point range.
Although the season was cut short prior to a hopeful NCAA tournament, the Jays will return these key starters and more next season.
The Bluejays wrapped up their season with a No. 7 in the country.
