The Bluejay women’s basketball team was selected with an at-large bid into the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Sunday evening’s selection show.
The Jays earned a 10 seed and were picked to play seven seed Colorado on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Iowa City, Iowa.
“I told the team yesterday, there are very few things that are quite like seeing your name pop up on the screen when you’re watching the selection show,” coach Jim Flanery said.
The team had an impressive regular season as they picked up 20 victories and had a 15-5 record in Big East play, good enough for a third place finish.
The team played very well on the road throughout the season and finished with an 8-5 away record as they also defended their home court well and went 12-3 at the D.J. Sokol Arena.
“I think we’re all thankful that the year went as it did and I think it’s been a really special year with a great group and we’ve got a chance to build on that,” Flanery said.
The Bluejays will have a tough task on Friday. The Buffalos have won six out of their last seven games, and two of the wins coming against nationally rated teams. Perhaps the most difficult part of Friday’s game will be controlling Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed as she leads Colorado in scoring, rebounds and blocks.
However, the Bluejays have a very talented and balanced team themselves with three players that average double-figure points.
The Jays offense has exhibited some of the country’s best passing and 3-point shooting; at times during the season, the squad led the nation in assist ratio categories.
If the Bluejays are able to complete the upset on Friday, they would likely meet No. 2 Iowa and national player of the year favorite Caitlin Clark.
This upcoming game holds a lot of significance for senior guard Tatum Rembao as not only may it be her last game of her career, she is alsos a native of Loveland, Colorado.
“I’m super excited to play a team from Colorado, something I’ve been begging Flan to do for the last couple years and it just never worked out that way so to be able to play them in my last year, it’s gonna be really special,” Rembao said.
The game also holds a special significance for senior guard Rachael Saunders, a native of Iowa City where the Jays find themselves for the opening rounds.
