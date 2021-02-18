The Creighton men’s tennis team went 2-1 over the weekend as it played three matches in the Chicago area.
On Friday, the team defeated Chicago State in a 5-2 decision as the Jays secured the doubles point with wins at each flight.
Senior Mac Mease recorded his 100th combined victory with a doubles win as he and freshman Shin Inoue defeated Pedro Alverez and J. Sanchez Pradillo 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Mease is only the 12th player in program history to reach this milestone.
The Jays also claimed four singles wins including two decided by set tiebreaks. Senior Stratton Brown defeated Jakov Suler at No. 1 singles 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) and Matthew Lanahan topped Jesus Perez-Plaza at No. 2 singles 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
Brown’s victory fueled him to the team’s only victory the following day against DePaul in the first Big East matchup of the season.
He defeated Christopher Casati 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the top singles spot.
“I feel like I played well during the big points, especially in the first set. I think playing the day before helped me find my groove a little bit- just to have another match under your belt helps with your confidence and rhythm,” Brown said.
Although the team fell to DePaul 6-1 they bounced back to sweep UIC 7-0 on Sunday to conclude the weekend and improves its record to 2-2 on the season.
Graduate assistant coach Aaron Chalstrom was pleased with the weekend’s matches.
“It was a good weekend for us. It was a great opportunity for our guys to just get out and play,” Chalstrom said.
In a season of unexpected obstacles, Chalstrom appreciates every match they participate in as he watches the team improve.
“Every chance we get to play this year is lucky. It’s a gift. The guys are really taking advantage of that,” Chalstrom said. “In terms of our level, we have definitely improved in every single match that we’ve played so far.”
The Jays are back in action today against crosstown foe UNO at the Hanscom Tennis Courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.