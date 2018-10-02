Despite a brilliant goal from freshman midfielder Ansley Atkinson in the closing seconds of the match, the Creighton women’s soccer team suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to St. John’s Red Storm on Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.
With the result, the Bluejays fell to 4-6-0 on the season and 1-1-0 in Big East play, while St. John’s improved to 5-6-0 overall and 1-1-0 in conference action.
The Jays controlled possession for much of the first half, but neither they nor St. John’s were able to put the ball into the back of the net. Creighton redshirt freshman goalkeeper Katie Sullivan played a huge role in ensuring that the Red Storm didn’t jump out to an early lead, with four saves in the first half.
The biggest of these saves came within the first minute as a loose ball found the foot of a St. John’s attacker inside the area. Sullivan came up huge with the point blank save to deny St. John’s an early advantage.
Despite Creighton controlling much of the possession in the first half, it was St. John’s that looked the more likely to score. The Red Storm created the more dangerous of the scoring opportunities and outshot the Jays 7-4 in the first 45 minutes.
St. John’s was finally able to open the scoring in the 50th minute of the match, as senior forward Sammie Scaffidi fired into the bottom right corner of the goal off a pinpoint accurate cross from senior midfielder Lucy Whipp.
The Bluejays’ defense was slow to react and afforded the St. John’s attacking players way too much space to operate on the goal. Scaffidi was able to compose herself inside the box before expertly placing the ball into the bottom corner.
Things went from bad to worse for the Jays in the 72nd minute, as St. John’s freshman forward Kayla Mesaros raced past the Creighton defense and fired a shot that deflected off the heads of two Bluejay defenders before winding up in the back of the net as an own goal.
In the 90th minute of the match, the Bluejays were finally able to get on the board with a goal of their own. Atkinson got on the end of a pass from senior defender Maureen Kerr, turned her defender and looped a shot over the St. John’s defense into the top right corner of the goal.
Despite losing the match, the Bluejays led in just about every statistical category. The Jays outshot St. John’s 16-11 in the match and also headed a 5-4 edge in terms of corners created.
Unfortunately for Creighton, the match came down to taking advantage of chances. St. John’s was just a bit more opportunistic, and as a result the Red Storm was able to sneak away with a much-needed victory.
The Jays followed up their loss to St. John’s with a road trip to Chicago to take on the DePaul Blue Demons in Big East action. Once again, the Jays were unable to nab a victory – falling by a 2-1 scoreline again, this time lasting to overtime.
The loss dropped Creighton to 4-7-0 on the season and 1-2-0 in conference play. DePaul, on the other hand, improved to 6-4-2 overall and 2-1-0 in Big East action.
The Bluejays opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, as junior midfielder Kylin Grubb headed home a cross from junior defender Emma Braasch. The goal was Grubb’s second of the season.
The Jays held the lead through halftime, but poor defending on a free kick in the 55th minute caused Creighton to put the ball into the back of their own net for the second time in as many matches. The own goal was enough to force the match into overtime as neither team was able to score a decisive goal in the remaining 30 minutes of regulation.
In the 95th minute, DePaul sunk the Bluejays with a goal from senior Madeline Frick, who was left all alone at the back post to tap in a cross from the opposite side of the pitch.
Creighton returns to Morrison on Thurday at 7:00 pm as they host Georgetown in the annual Pink Game to show support for breast cancer awareness. Then, they’ll head to Orange, New Jersey, to take on Seton Hall on Sunday at 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.