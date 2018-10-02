Is it possible that Jaali Winters is the best volleyball player Creighton has ever had?
Winters is 16 kills away from setting Creighton’s record for kills in a career. She currently ranks third in Creighton history in total points throughout her career. As an outside hitter, she ranks seventh in digs. She ranks in the top five in both career points per set and kills per set.
As of Sept. 18, per Rob Anderson, Winters holds 76 school records at Creighton.
These records range from being the quickest player for 500 kills, to total attack attempts in a 5-set match, to the most matches with more than 10 kills in her career.
As you can tell, by the time Winters finishes her senior season her name will be all over Creighton’s record books.
But, individual success is only one part of the equation.
Not only has Winters’ talent led her to the record books, it translates over to team success as well. Winters has been a part of many of the most successful volleyball teams that Creighton has ever had.
As a freshman, Winters had possibly her best season as she carried the Jays to the Sweet Sixteen.
The next year, the Jays had arguably their best season in team history, going all the way to the Elite Eight.
Last year, as a junior, Winters led the Jays to host their first NCAA Tournament match as the ninth-seeded team.
But, the craziest part about Winters’ career so far is that she has yet to win Big East Player of the Year.
She’s been All-Big East First Team every year and third team All-American or Honorable Mention All-American each year, but she has never been named player of the year.
This year, Winters is on track to extend these honors again. She is currently fourth in the Big East in kills per set, and she ranks just outside the top ten in the Big East in digs per set as an outside hitter.
This should finally be the year that Winters wins Big East Player of the Year.
Altogether, Jaali Winters has put together a career that should be remembered.
With awards and honors galore, and team trophies to top it all off, Winters has had the most decorated career Creighton volleyball has seen – and she may be the best volleyball player Creighton has ever had.
