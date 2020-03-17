Finishing at 19-11 overall and 11-7 in the Big East the women’s basketball team saw an end to their season as the NCAA announced the cancellation of winter and spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA statement said.
For the Bluejays, this end came without knowing the final fate of their season - whether receiving an NCAA tournament bid or being invited to the NIT.
Their final game was a 70-54 loss played in the first round of the Big East tournament against St. John’s.
The team jumped out to a 7-1 record this season including a win over then-No. 23 West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge over Thanksgiving. It was a strong beginning to their Big East year as well with a 3-0 start.
The Bluejays pulled off a 10-3 home record and ended their regular season with three straight victories. The final regular season win was a 95-78 decision over Georgetown on March 1, which was also a record breaking day for senior forward Jaylyn Agnew as she notched a single-game record 43 points.
But the season marked the end of Agnew’s career along with two fellow seniors – guard Olivia Elger and forward Megan Turner.
Next season the Bluejays will return a handful of key starters from this season including juniors Tatum Rembao and Temi Carda.
